Uyir OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew’s mystery drama online

Uyir, starring Roshan Mathew in the lead role, was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. Directed by Mamangam fame M. Padmakumar, the film is now set to make its OTT debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Uyir

Uyir is slated to premiere on JioHotstar and will begin streaming from August 4, 2026. The official announcement was shared through the platform's social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Official trailer and plot of Uyir

Uyir follows Ajeeb Rahman, a probationary officer in Kerala who is haunted by the childhood disappearance of his younger sister, an incident that left a lasting emotional impact on him. His life takes an unexpected turn when the decomposed body of an unidentified woman is discovered in an abandoned well.

Alongside assistant officer Joy, Ajeeb looks into the matter and identifies the woman as Shobha, a local manual labourer, through a distinctive tattoo. Although it initially appears that the victim took her own life, Ajeeb suspects that there is more to the story and begins looking deeper. His search leads him to Shobha's estranged husband, Raju, uncovering a complex chain of events that spans multiple states and presents the officers with unexpected challenges.

As Ajeeb gets closer to the truth, the investigation becomes deeply personal, drawing parallels with the unresolved disappearance of his own sister. What begins as a search for answers gradually evolves into an emotional journey connected to long-unsolved missing persons cases, forcing Ajeeb to confront his past while seeking closure.

Cast and crew of Uyir

Uyir stars Roshan Mathew in the lead role alongside Baiju Santhosh, Shaju Sreedhar, Athulya Chandra, Divya M. Nair, Saiyami Kher , Shruthy Menon, Vineeth Thattil, Vinoth Sagar, and others in key roles.

Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film is written by Shaji Maarad and Nikhil K. Menon. It is produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman, with music composed by Charles Nazareth and Manikandan Ayyappa.

Ajay David Kachappilly serves as the cinematographer, while Ranjan Abraham handles the editing. Upon its theatrical release, Uyir received mixed-to-negative reviews, although the performances were widely appreciated.

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