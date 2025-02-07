Uyire OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Tamil version of SRK, Manisha Koirala starrer, Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala delivered a cult classic romantic musical on the screens with Uyire back in 1998. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie was dubbed in various versions, such as with the title Dil Se in Hindi. With Valentine’s Day week slowly approaching, the iconic film is now up for an OTT release.

When and where to watch Uyire

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s cult classic romantic movie Uyire is now available for streaming online on Aha Tamil from today, February 7, 2025.

The official announcement for the same was made by the streaming giant on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing the news, they wrote, “Indha poovellam ungalukkagave makkaley! Watch #Uyire streaming now on namma @ahatamil.”

Check it out here:

Official plot of Uyire

The storyline of Uyire revolves around the surprising love story between Amar Varma, a producer for All India Radio, and a mysterious girl named Meghna, who he meets suddenly at a railway station in Assam.

While Amar is immediately drawn to her, Meghna’s frequent rejections and sudden disappearances draw him more towards her. However, upon being left stranded alone in a desert after a fateful encounter, Amar decides to move on and get married to a bride sought after by his family.

As destiny would have it, Meghna makes a sudden appearance at Amar’s engagement, pleading for shelter and a job at the radio. What follows is how Amar gradually unfolds the identity of Moina, alias Meghna, a member of a liberationist gang planning a series of bomb attacks in the city.

The film ends with a tragic yet poignant moment where Moina, attached to an explosive device, finally admits to having loved Amar, who, on the other hand, refuses to let go of her this time. As they embrace each other in a final union, the explosive detonates, killing them both.

Cast and crew of Uyire

The main star cast of Uyire features Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Other actors include Preity Zinta, Mita Vasisht, Arundhati Rao, Zohra Sehgal, and many others.

Uyire is written and directed by the talented Mani Ratnam and is bankrolled under Madras Talkies and Varma Corporation. AR Rahman has contributed to the musical score of the film.