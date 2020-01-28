V: After Sudheer Babu, Nani's intense first look released and its gripping

The makers of the film recently released Sudheer Babu's first look from the movie, 'V'. Now, the makers have unveiled lead actor Nani's first look and it looks interesting.

Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s multi-starrer ‘V’ is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Setting a huge hype among the moviegoers, the makers of the film recently released Sudheer Babu's first look from the movie, 'V'. Now, the makers have unveiled lead actor Nani's first look and it looks interesting. The Jersey actor took to Twitter and shared the first intense look of him that is grabbing a lot of attention. The heavy bearded look of the actor holding a blooded scissor will leave you curious to know what's in the stores next. V stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in female lead roles.

