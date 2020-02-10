V: Makers of the Nani starrer to release its teaser on THIS date; Find Out

The south film, V will hit the big screen on March 25, 2020. As per the latest media reports, south actor Sudheer Babu will be seen in a police officer's role.

The south film titled V, starring Nani will be releasing its much-awaited teaser on 17th February, 2020. The film is helmed by director Mohan Krishna Indraganti and is touted to be a multi-starrer. The film V will also feature actor Sudheer Babu in a key role. The film will have Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads. The south drama which had unveiled its first look some time back will now unveil the highly anticipated trailer on 17 February, and this news has got the fans talking about what to expect from the Nani starrer.

The Gang Leader star Nani is seen in a totally different avatar that the fans and film audience have never seen him before in. The south actor Nani's look from the film V, has already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans. The south actor Nani, who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media account, is seen holding a blooded scissor in his hands. The film looks very promising, and the story line is expected to be that of a thriller. The producer of the film, Harshith Reddy previously stated that the lead actor Nani will feature in a never seen before look which will be very intriguing to see. The first look of the actor Nani proves that the film will see the lead star in a unique role.

The south film, V will hit the big screen on March 25, 2020. As per the latest media reports, south actor Sudheer Babu will be seen in a police officer's role. The news reports also suggest that Nani will be essaying a negative character in the south flick.

