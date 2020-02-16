V: Nani shares an intriguing glimpse of the film's teaser; Check it out

Ever since the news of the film's teaser was announced the fans have been very curious about the film. They are eagerly looking forward to see the film's teaser which will be unveiled tomorrow.

The Gang Leader star Nani is currently gearing up for his film called V, and the actor shared an intriguing glimpse of the teaser which will be out tomorrow. The much-awaited teaser of the film titled, V will be releasing tomorrow. The fans are very excited about the highly anticipated teaser of the south drama. The film V is helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The Nani starrer is expected to be action thriller. The fans are hoping to see some jaw dropping action scenes and stunts in the film. The film will also feature south actresses Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads.

Right from the first look of the film to the latest poster of the film, the fans and audience members have been giving the film a thunderous response. Harshith Reddy is producing the south action thriller. The producer has previously said that the south flick V, will feature Nani in a unique and challenging role. As per the latest reports, Nani's rugged look, in the film has caught everyone's attention.

The fans and followers of the south star Nani are going gaga over his intense and fierce look in the upcoming south film. There are a lot of expectation from the Gang Leader star to deliver a hit. If the buzz around the film, V is anything to go by, then the fans are very positive about the film. The film will release on March 25.

