V star Sudheer Babu opts for a casual outfit as he steps out for movie promotions; See PHOTOS

Sudheer received a positive response from fans and movie buffs for the film V which released today on OTT platform, and Twitter is filled with fans’ congratulatory messages to him.
6401 reads Mumbai
V star Sudheer Babu opts for a casual outfit as he steps out for movie promotions; See PHOTOS
As actors and media are stepping out of their homes for various reasons. Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu was spotted by shutterbugs today, as he stepped out of his residence for a promotional event. In the photos, he was seen in a casual purple and black stripped t-shirt and paired it with a pair of beige denim pants.

Sudheer Babu was also seen wearing a facemask in the beginning, and later he took off the mask and posed for the photographers. In the photos, Sudheer looked uber cool and it goes without saying that these photos are a visual treat to his fans. He received a huge positive response from fans and movie buffs for the film V which released today on OTT platform, and Twitter is filled with fans’ congratulatory messages to the actor.

Also Read: V Twitter Review: Fans and celebs flood the internet as they hail Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer

See the photos here:

Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu as the lead actors, V has Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies. Touted to be a dark thriller, the film was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on March 25. But the release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, and eventually, the makers released the film digitally. The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju under his home banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

