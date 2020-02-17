V Teaser: Nani and Sudheer Babu are at loggerheads as the battle it out in a crime drama; WATCH

The south film which is touted to be a gruesome murder mystery, will see Gang Leader star Nani at loggerheads with south actor Sudheer Babu.

The makers of the much-awaited film from the south film industry, V have now released the teaser of the film. The fans have been waiting to see the V's teaser. The south film which is touted to be a gruesome murder mystery, will see Gang Leader star Nani at loggerheads with south actor Sudheer Babu. The film will see some brutal murders being committed, and Sudheer Babu who play a tough cop is on the lookout for the culprit. The south star Nani will be see locking horns with the police and especially with Sudheer's character. Nani is seen in a sleek look and the teaser of V, shows the actor shooting guns, and engaging in some jaw dropping hand to hand fight scenes.

The south star Nani's character is surely, giving the cops a tough time, as he challenges them to find him. With dead bodies dropping one after the other, the police are on a serious hunt for the murderer. The crime drama is helmed by ace director Mohana krishna Indraganti. The south flick, is yet another collaboration between the director and lead actor Nani. The duo previously worked together in a film titled Ashta Chamma. In fact, the director is the one who introduced Nani into Telugu film industry.

The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting to see what the murder mystery starring Nani and Sudheer Babu has to offer to the audiences. The film V is the 25th film for the lead actor Nani, which makes it even more special. The fans are loving the teaser of the film, and are looking forward to watch the film on the silver screen.

(ALSO READ: V: Nani shares an intriguing glimpse of the film's teaser; Check it out)

Credits :youtube

Read More