V Twitter Review: Fans and celebs flood the internet as they hail Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer

One of the most expected Tollywood film V stariing Nani and Sudheer Babu was released digitally by the makers on Saturday. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V’s original release date was planned on March 25th. However, the release did not happen as per the plan due to the COVID 19 outbreak. When the teaser of V was released, it stunned the Telugu audiences as Nani was portrayed in a grey shade.

Well, it looks like the makers have kept up with the expectation of people and the film turned out to be a hit among the fans. Audience and celebrities, who watched the film, took to their Twitter space and lauded the film. S Thaman’s background score for the film was lauded by the fans. They also hailed the performance of all the lead actors and it looks like the cop drama satisfied people’s expectation on the thrill element.

SS Karthikeya, who watched the film along with his family in his home theater, shared a photo and wished the team of V. Thaman took to his Twitter space and thanked the fans and celebs who lauded his composition. Director Deva Katta stated in his review that the film broke all the templates and it’s one of a kind. He wrote, “'V' is a great breakaway from what we have set as standards/template for films in comparison to our own and sibling industries for the last two decades!”

