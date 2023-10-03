VA Durai, veteran Tamil film producer passes away at 69

In a somber turn of events, on October 2nd, veteran film producer VA Durai breathed his last during the late hours, leaving the entertainment industry in mourning. The 69-year-old producer succumbed to health complications stemming from his battle with diabetes.

Tamil producer VA Durai passes away at 69

According to reports, producer Durai had been grappling with diabetes for the past few months, which ultimately led to the amputation of one of his legs as his condition worsened. A few months ago, he shared a video in which he revealed his admission to a private hospital in Chennai, where he underwent treatment under the care of director Muthuraman.

Unfortunately, the surgery took a toll on his health, causing a significant drop in his weight and overall well-being. The mounting medical expenses became a burden, but help was on hand from some compassionate members of the film industry.

Actor Suriya contributed Rs 2 Lakh for late producer’s treatment

Notably, actor Suriya stepped forward with a generous contribution of Rs 2 lakh, while actor Karunas also extended his support with a sum of Rs 50,000. Additionally, other prominent figures in the industry, including Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence, and Vikram, rallied to assist Producer Durai in covering his medical bills during this trying time.

Despite receiving home treatment, Producer Durai's health continued to deteriorate, culminating in his passing at 9:00 p.m. on that fateful night. VA Durai leaves behind a legacy of cinematic creations, including memorable films like Baba, Pithamagan, Lovely, and Gajendra, among others.

