Vaa Vaathiyaar 1st single out: Karthi, Krithi Shetty groove with infectious energy in peppy track Uyir Pathikaama
Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer movie Vaa Vaathiyaar is finally here with a vibrant and fun peppy dance number titled Uyir Pathikaama. Check it out!
Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer movie Vaa Vaathiyaar is gearing up for its release this year. While an official date is yet to be made, the makers have finally unveiled the first single from the movie titled Uyir Pathikaama.
The peppy dance number composed by Santhosh Narayanan is surely a treat for Valentine’s Day with Karthi and Krithi exhibiting vibrant and lovable chemistry.
See the full song here: