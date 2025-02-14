Vaa Vaathiyaar 1st single out: Karthi, Krithi Shetty groove with infectious energy in peppy track Uyir Pathikaama

Explore All Korean Categories

Movie date with Cha Eun Woo? ASTRO member takes fans for a spin to watch Emilia Perez in new update; PICS

New update on BTS’ SUGA; fans learn about rapper’s dinner meet with friend at popular food spot

Did you spot THIS Our Blues fame actor in Jisoo's Earthquake MV? Here are 3 things you probably missed

Figure skater Cha Jun Hwan revealed to be related to THIS YouTuber after Asian Games gold medal win

Seo In Guk's Boyfriend on Demand: BLACKPINK's Jisoo's K-drama after Newtopia greenlit by Netflix for 2026

Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won offered genius surgeon role in new K-drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia

G-Dragon’s Ubermensch world tour ticket price: BIGBANG member sparks controversy over sky-high cost

Love Scout star Han Ji Min's upcoming K-drama: Actor offered lead role as hotelier in Efficient Dating for Singles

Park Bo Gum named 1st actor to host The Seasons ahead of When Life Gives You Tangerines release on Netflix