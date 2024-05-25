Vaa Vaathiyaar First Look OUT: Karthi looks dashing in cop outfit while being surrounded by MGR look-alikes

Karthi presents yet another police outfit with MGR look-alikes standing around him in his upcoming movie Vaa Vaathiyaar. Check out the first-look poster!

By Goutham S
Published on May 25, 2024  |  06:02 PM IST |  410
Vaa Vaathiyaar First Look OUT: Karthi sports a cop avatar in his 26th movie
Vaa Vaathiyaar First Look OUT: Karthi sports a cop avatar in his 26th movie (PC: Karthi, Instagram)

Karthi is all set to don another cop outfit for his upcoming movie Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Soothi Kaavum’s Nalan Kumarasamy. The film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead with the makers dropping the first look on May 25, coinciding with the actor’s birthday.

As the actor is celebrating his 47th birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Karthi standing tall around many MGR look-alikes. According to earlier reports, the film is set to feature the actor as a hardcore MGR fan, hence the poster.

Check out the first-look poster of Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar


Credits: Instagram (Karthi)
