Vaa Vaathiyaar: Karthi starrer gets postponed just a day before its release date? Find out

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi in the lead role, was all set to release in theatres on December 12, 2025. However, it appears that just a day before the film was to hit the big screens, the makers decided to postpone it.

Is Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar postponed?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Vaa Vaathiyaar has indeed been postponed by the makers. A court order has reportedly been issued due to an unresolved debt under the name of KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

As per another report, the court's decision is based on an outstanding debt of Rs. 10.35 crore, which, with accumulated interest, has increased to Rs. 21.78 crore. This amount was allegedly borrowed by Gnanavel from a businessman.

Due to the unresolved debt, the court has stayed the film's release, and a new release date is yet to be announced.

While the makers have not provided an official update, the production house's social media handle recently shared a promo without mentioning a release date. The new promo simply states that the film will be “releasing soon.”

Here’s the promo:

More about Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy film starring Karthi in the lead role. Directed by Soodhu Kaavum fame Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life against his grandfather’s wishes to embody the late MGR’s integrity and values.

As a gripping crime unfolds around the officer's life, Rameshwaran’s journey takes an unexpected turn as he adopts the alter ego inspired by MGR to fight against corruption and injustice. The film explores what happens when he battles crime using this unconventional identity.

Apart from Karthi, the movie features Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film's music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by George C. Williams. Vetre Krishnan serves as the editor.

Karthi’s upcoming movies

Following Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi will appear in a lead role in Sardar 2. Directed by PS Mithran, the film is a sequel to the 2022 action thriller and stars SJ Suryah and Malavika Mohanan as co-leads.

The actor is also currently working on his upcoming film Marshal, with Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead.

ALSO READ: The Devil Twitter Review: Read 11 tweets before watching Darshan Thoogudeepa’s latest action movie