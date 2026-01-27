Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release: When and where to watch Karthi’s action comedy two weeks after theatrical release

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Now, just two weeks after its theatrical run, the movie is all set to begin streaming online.

When and where to watch Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and will begin streaming from January 28, 2026. The official update was shared via the platform’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the announcement, the handle wrote, “A new superhero in a new avatar is coming to meet you. Vaa Vaathiyaar On Prime, New Movie, Jan 28.”

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, also known as Ramu, a police officer who is raised by his grandfather to follow the ideals and principles of the late MG Ramachandran (MGR). As a staunch follower of MGR, his grandfather believes his grandson to be the spiritual successor of the legendary actor, and Ramu is constantly encouraged to stand for the justice MGR represented.

Although Rameshwaran initially tries to uphold the values instilled by his grandfather, he soon becomes another cog in the system of corruption, aligning himself with powerful and shady individuals.

However, as his life progresses, Ramu (played by Karthi) inadvertently develops an alter ego called Vaathiyar, emulating the values of MGR and fighting against injustice. How this vigilante topples the criminals in his path, and whether he ultimately realizes the values his grandfather tried to teach him, is explored in the film.

Cast and crew of Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar stars Karthi in the lead role, with Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan, and several others playing key roles.

Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green. The movie’s songs and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

George C. Williams handles the cinematography, while editing is helmed by Vetre Krishnan. Initially, the film was scheduled for release in December 2025, but was postponed due to financial constraints.

