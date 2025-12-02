Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date: Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer action comedy to hit big screens on December 12

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, is finally hitting the big screens. After much speculation, the movie will release in theaters on December 12, 2025.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date

The official update about the film's release date was confirmed by the makers as they unveiled Vaa Vaathiyaar's third single, Mu Dha La Li. Sharing the update, they wrote, “#MuDhaLaLi is here. #VaaVaathiyaar, in cinemas December 12! See you in theatres.”

Here’s the 3rd single from Vaa Vaathiyaar:

The single is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with Subhalashini lending her vocals. Durai has penned the lyrics.

Vaa Vaathiyaar follows the story of a police officer raised by his grandfather, a hardcore MGR fan. Influenced heavily by his grandfather, the officer adopts the style and swagger of the late MGR, transforming into an 80s-90s Tamil masala film hero in real life.

However, his life takes a new turn when an unexpected conflict leads him down a dangerous path. What happens to him through a comical narrative forms the central focus of the story.

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film features Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Rajkiran, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Vadivukkarasi, Madhur Mittal, Nivas Adithan, and many others in pivotal roles.

Initially, the film was expected to be released in theaters on December 5, 2025, but it has now been postponed by a week after much speculation.

Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie marks the filmmaker’s return to Tamil cinema after five years, following his last outing in the anthology film Kutty Story.

Karthi and Krithi Shetty’s work front

Following Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi is expected to appear in a lead role in Sardar 2. Directed by PS Mithran, the film serves as a sequel to the 2022 spy actioner Sardar.

Apart from the Meiyazhagan actor, the movie also stars SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Babu Antony, and many others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Karthi is currently filming for the action drama Marshal, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty will hit the big screens again this month with her movie Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), releasing on December 18, 2025. Co-starring Pradeep Ranganathan, the sci-fi romantic comedy is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

