Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date: Not Jana Nayagan but Karthi’s delayed action comedy to hit screens on Janaury 14 for Pongal

Karthi-starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar was initially slated for release on December 12, 2025. However, the action-comedy flick was later indefinitely delayed due to the producer’s pending financial liabilities with investors. Now, it appears that the film is finally seeing the light of day for Pongal, as the makers have announced a new release date of January 14, 2026.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Release Date

Vaa Vaathiyaar is officially set to release on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. The announcement was shared by the makers through their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Vaathiyaar Varaar. VaaVaathiyaar - All set for a grand release on January 14.” As per reports, the judicial authorities have allowed the rights of the movie to be auctioned off to cover the producer’s current debt, opening up the film to be released this month.

Here’s the official post:

More about Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy film starring Karthi in the lead role. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life contrary to his grandfather’s wish for him to embody the late MGR’s integrity and values.

As a gripping crime unfolds around his life, Rameshwaran’s journey takes an unexpected turn when he adopts an alter ego inspired by MGR to fight corruption and injustice. The film explores what happens when he battles crime using this unconventional identity.

Apart from Karthi, the movie features Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film’s music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by George C. Williams. Vetre Krishnan serves as the editor.

Karthi’s upcoming movies

Following Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi will appear in the lead role in Sardar 2. Directed by PS Mithran, the film is a sequel to the 2022 action thriller and stars SJ Suryah and Malavika Mohanan as co-leads.

The actor is also currently working on his upcoming film Marshal, with Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead. Moreover, Karthi also has HIT: The Fourth Case in his lineup.

