Vaa Vaathiyaar Review: Karthi starrer offers a fresh idea that turns loud, corny and forgettable

Karthi starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the vigilante action comedy features Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, and others in pivotal roles.

After its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re planning to watch it online, here is the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Vaa Vaathiyaar follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, also known as Ramu, a police officer who is raised by his grandfather to follow the ideals and principles of the late MG Ramachandran (MGR). A staunch follower of MGR, his grandfather believes his grandson to be the spiritual successor of the legendary actor, and Ramu is constantly encouraged to stand up for the justice MGR represented.

Although Rameshwaran initially tries to uphold the values instilled by his grandfather, he soon becomes another cog in the corrupt system, aligning himself with powerful and shady individuals.

However, as his life progresses, Ramu inadvertently develops an alter ego called Vaathiyar, emulating the values of MGR and fighting against injustice. How this vigilante topples the criminals in his path, and whether he ultimately realizes the values his grandfather tried to teach him, is explored in the film.

The Good

After the success of dark comedy Soodhu Kavvum and romantic comedy drama Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, director Nalan Kumarasamy returns to the big screen with Vaa Vaathiyaar, a vigilante action comedy.

As always, the filmmaker stays true to the genre, making the movie a fresh concept in Tamil cinema. By adapting elements from Hollywood flicks, the film asserts itself within Tamil subculture. This approach to writing is what makes the Karthi starrer a quirky and fun venture.

While the potential and ambition of the plot are sky-high, Karthi manages to hold it together without letting the character unravel into chaos. His portrayal of Rameshwaran is wild and needs careful handling, which he pulls off with charm.

Coming to the technical aspects, Santhosh Narayanan delivers yet another set of banger tracks and an effective background score. The quirky numbers work well within the narrative, hitting the right notes at the right time.

With impressive visuals, Vaa Vaathiyaar offers some delightful moments, even though it feels like a train wreck in its entirety.

The Bad

While the freshness of Vaa Vaathiyaar’s concept exists, the writing turns shallow after several moments. The high melodrama and inclusion of exaggerated MGR antics appear loud and corny, watering down the effectiveness of the vigilante character.

After the interval block, Vaa Vaathiyaar loses momentum, turning into a generic and stale film that becomes difficult to sit through. The writing, especially regarding the alter-ego concept, remains unexplored and only scratches the surface without delving into the psychological complexities that lead the character to such a transformation.

Moreover, the biggest regret is watching Krithi Shetty deliver an impressive performance suited to the film’s quirky nature, yet remain underdeveloped as a character, often sidelined in the protagonist’s shadow.

The Performances

Both Karthi and Krithi Shetty pull off charming moments with their characters, adding impact to the narrative. Actors like Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, and Nizhalgal Ravi also add texture to an otherwise lacklustre screenplay.

Watch the trailer for Vaa Vaathiyaar here:

The Verdict

Vaa Vaathiyaar is a mixed bag when considering its entertainment value. While it offers some fun action sequences and sharp humor, overall the movie falls short and eventually becomes boring and stale.

If you enjoy fresh takes on vigilante themes in Tamil cinema, this one may still be worth a watch on OTT.

