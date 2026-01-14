Vaa Vaathiyaar Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Karthi’s action comedy movie

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. As the action-comedy flick arrives on the silver screens, let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Twitter Review

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, a user says that Vaa Vaathiyaar's first half is an unexpected outing from Nalan. The user adds that Karthi appears in a never-before-seen avatar and that the first half is solid, especially the interval scene. The user also notes that Santhosh Narayanan’s background score is at its peak.

Another netizen says that Vaa Vaathiyaar is a one-man show by Karthi and that he literally carries the film on his shoulders. The netizen adds that Karthi’s Vaathiyaar transformations and mannerisms in the second half are superb, calling it a standout performance. The user added that Karthi is fantastic as MGR and that his MGR mannerisms and transformations are impressive.

Here are the tweets to check out

More about Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy film starring Karthi in the lead role. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the movie follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life contrary to his grandfather’s wish for him to embody the late MGR’s integrity and values, as the grandfather believes his grandson to be MGR’s reincarnation.

As a gripping crime unfolds around his life, Rameshwaran’s journey takes an unexpected turn when he adopts an alter ego inspired by MGR to fight corruption and injustice. The film explores what happens when he battles crime using this unconventional identity and almost superhero-like abilities.

Along with Karthi in the lead, the movie features Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film’s music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography handled by George C. Williams, while Vetre Krishnan serves as the editor.

Karthi’s upcoming movies

Karthi is next expected to appear in a lead role in Sardar 2, a sequel to the 2022 action thriller Sardar. Moreover, the actor is also involved in the production of his upcoming film Marshal.

