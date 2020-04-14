Vaadivaasal: Pre work of Suriya’s next film with Vetrimaaran kicked off

Taking to Twitter, music composer GV Prakash Kumar started that the pre work of Suriya's next film with Vetrimaaran, Vaadivaasal has kicked off.

At a time of nationwide lockdown, production and other works of many movies have been halted. However, this has not stopped some makers to get their working going. Team Vaadivaasl has also kicked-start their pr work, according to the film’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar. Taking to Twitter, he stated that they have started the audio works of the film and that his composition for the film will be more special, adding that the sound quality will be unique in the film.

He wrote, “#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran @Suriya_offl @theVcreations the sound will be unique”. It was reported earlier that the film will be of revenge genre. According to reports, the story of the film will be around Tamil Nadu’s popular spot, bull-taming. Kalaippuli S Thanu had earlier informed on Twitter that the film, will be produced and released under banner V Creations.

#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran .... @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Suriya’s next film Soorarai Pottru was supposed to be released in Summer 2020. However, the film’s release has been delayed owing to the lockdown. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. It is to be noted that GV Prakash has composed music for Soorarai Pottru too, which was directed by Sudha K Prasad. The film is coproduced by Suriya and Guneet Monga.

