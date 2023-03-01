Vaadivaasal: Suriya and Vetrimaaran’s ambitious project to go on floors soon; Read details

Suriya, the popular star of the Tamil film industry is finally joining hands with the acclaimed director Vetrimaaran, for the highly anticipated period drama, Vaadivaasal. The project, which was announced a couple of years back, was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the multiple lockdowns. Even though the team later kickstarted the preparations for the film, which was supposed to go on floors by mid-2022, it was further delayed due to production issues. However, Suriya and Vetrimaaran are now set to kickstart the shoot of Vaadivaasal soon. Vaadivaasal to start rolling in April or May 2023

In a recent interview, Tamil director Thamizh who is a part of the Vaadivaasal team revealed that the highly anticipated project is set to go on floors soon. According to the filmmaker, Suriya, and Vetrimaaran are planning to kickstart the shooting for the project in April or May, this year. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya has allowed a call sheet of over 100 days for the period drama, which reportedly features him in a double role as a father and son. Watch director Thamizh's revelations about the Vaadivaasal shooting schedule, below:

Suriya's one-year-long training for Vaadivaasal For the unversed, Suriya has been training in the ancient Tamil Nadu-based sport 'Jallikattu' for his characters in Vetrimaaran's period film, for the last year. In his interview, director Tamizh revealed that the National award-winner even adopted the bulls that have been training with him for the film, and is planning to shoot with the same bulls for the film. Suriya decided to take up this challenge so that the real-life bond between him and the bulls will get showcased on the big screen. Check out the Vaadivaasal title poster, below:

About Vaadivaasal Along with Suriya, Vaadivaasal features a stellar star cast including senior actor-director Ameer and actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah, in the supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed songs and original scores for the film. The Vetrimaaran directorial is bankrolled by the senior filmmaker Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the prestigious banner V Creations.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trailer and audio launch event of Mani Ratnam’s film to be held on THIS date?