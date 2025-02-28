Vaadivaasal: Suriya starrer all set to go on floors, Vetrimaaran drops BIG update about upcoming project

Suriya is currently enjoying an envious career, and his upcoming film lineup is truly impressive. Yet, out of all his planned projects, it's his movie Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran, that consistently steals the show. Recently, the director shared some exciting news about this film.

While attending the Vels Nakshatra event recently, filmmaker Vetrimaaran was requested by the audience to give an update on his scheduled film with Suriya.

Responding to the request, the director broke his silence and revealed that the actual shooting for Vaadivaasal will begin by May–June 2025. However, the pre-production work for the Suriya-starrer is currently underway.

The video of the director’s response went viral all over the internet in no time, as nearly everyone is anticipating a major blockbuster with the talented actor and filmmaker collaborating on this project.

Back on January 15, 2025, the producer of Vaadivaasal, Kalaippuli S. Thanu, shared a happy picture with Suriya and Vetrimaaran, announcing that the movie had finally kick-started its production, coinciding with the occasion of Mattu Pongal.

Take a look at the post here:

According to earlier reports, the film is expected to be a trilogy and will be shot in the same extravagant style typical of Vetrimaaran's movies.

Apart from that, Vaadivaasal is touted to be a revenge drama set against the backdrop of the Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu. The plot revolves around the lives of two men, Pichhi and Marudan, who attempt to tame a bull that had previously defeated the former’s father.

In other news, Suriya is anticipating another massive summer release with the Karthik Subbaraj-directed film Retro, a Tamil romantic action drama. It stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Suriya.

The Soorarai Pottru actor also has another project titled Suriya 45 lined up, co-starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead.