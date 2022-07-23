Vaadivaasal: Suriya's intense training with a bull in a birthday special glimpse video gives goosebumps

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the makers of his next film Vaadivaasal shared a special glimpse video

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 23, 2022 05:58 PM IST  |  2.4K
undefined,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the makers of his next film Vaadivaasal shared a special glimpse video and it is pure goosebumps worthy. The video gives an insight into the actor's intense training with a bull. He is seen getting ready to face off with a bull, which is a popular sport called Jallikattu, played in Tamil Nadu. The makers have mentioned that the video is not part of the film and is also not a teaser, it's just a glimpse video of Suriya's training session with a bull.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!