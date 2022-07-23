Vaadivaasal: Suriya's intense training with a bull in a birthday special glimpse video gives goosebumps

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the makers of his next film Vaadivaasal shared a special glimpse video and it is pure goosebumps worthy. The video gives an insight into the actor's intense training with a bull. He is seen getting ready to face off with a bull, which is a popular sport called Jallikattu, played in Tamil Nadu. The makers have mentioned that the video is not part of the film and is also not a teaser, it's just a glimpse video of Suriya's training session with a bull.