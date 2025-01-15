Vaadivaasal's shooting is set to begin on Mattu Pongal? Suriya's viral photo with Vetrimaaran sparks rumors

Suriya and director Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal has become the talk of the town ever since its inception. Recently, Kalaippuli S. Thanu took to his social media handle to drop a major update about the film. Sharing a photo with the actor-director duo, he revealed that the movie is now all set to go on floors on the occasion of Mattu Pongal today, January 15.

For the unversed, Thanu is producing the Suriya-led Vaadivaasal under the banner of V Creations. He shared a photo with the actor and Vetrimaaran holding a bouquet and wrote, "Vaadi Vaasal is opening for the world to revere." Soon after he posted the update, it went viral on social media, with netizens rushing to the comments to share their reactions.

A social media user wrote, "The most awaited Tamil movie for me," while another commented, "Finally finally started."

Suriya and director Vetrimaaran’s film Vaadivaasal has created a lot of buzz. Recent reports suggested that it could be a trilogy. The film will likely be shot in an extended format, a style typical of Vetrimaaran’s movies.

However, these claims are yet to be confirmed by the makers.

For those unaware, Vaadivaasal is a revenge drama set during the Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu. The story revolves around Picchi and Marudan, two men trying to tame a bull that defeated the former’s father. Suriya plays the lead role in this exciting project.

Apart from this, the actor is all set for the release of his film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Retro. The movie starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead will hit the big screens this summer.

