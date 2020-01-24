Vaanam Kottattum Trailer Out: Vikram Prabhu is all set to show us a promising family drama

Trailer of Vikram Prabhu's Vaanam Kottatum was released recently. The film has Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Sarathkumar in key roles.

After the trailer of Vaanam Kottattum, which is directed by Dhana was released, it opened to a positive response by audience. The film has Vikram Prabhu as the lead actor, while Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Amitash Pradhan will also be seen in it. Produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, the film was written by Mani Ratnam. It is to be noted that the film’s director Dhana was a former associate of the ace director Mani Ratnam. From the trailer, it can be said that the film will have melodramatic family subject.

The trailer suggests that Sarathkumar, who is playing the role of Aishwarya Rajesh and Vikram Prabhu’s father, returns home after spending most of his life in prison. The trailer begins with an innocent boy eagerly waiting for his father, while his mother and sister are seated behind him. It then shows what looks like a stunt scene, in which few men are seen running across a field with sickles.

Radikaa Sarathkumar is shown taking her children to a different city, to provide them a peaceful life. It looks like Radikaa Sarathkumar will have a huge space in the film to showcase her talents. Y Not X studios acquired the theatrical rights of the film. The makers revealed that the film will hit the big screens on February 7, 2020.

