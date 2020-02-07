Vaanam Kottattum Twitter review: Audience applaud the Vikram Prabhu starrer

Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Vaanam Kottatum hit the big screens today. Netizens took to social media to share their review about the movie, which was directed by Dhana.

After the trailer of Vaanam Kottattum, which is directed by Dhana was released, it opened to a positive response by audience. Now that the film has hit the big screens, audience took to social media and posted their review for the movie. While most of the audience have lauded the family drama, some have found it not so entertaining. The film has Vikram Prabhu as the lead actor, while Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Amitash Pradhan will be seen in key roles.

Produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, the film was written by Mani Ratnam. It is to be noted that the film’s director Dhana was a former associate of the ace director Mani Ratnam. From the teaser, it can be said that the film will have melodramatic family subject. Y Not X studios acquired the theatrical rights of the film. Though the film is basically a family entertainer, there are stunt sequences which will take the audience to the edge of their seats.

Watched #VaanamKottattum Many films have repeated audience.. But this made repeated Family audience.. @iamVikramPrabhu @imKBRshanthnu Bro @sidsriram magician @realradikaa Thank you for giving such a wounderfull art which we can connect in our each and every moment.. pic.twitter.com/S3lIR6W9zy — Rahman (@Rahuman_MA) February 7, 2020

#VaanamKottattum - A pure performance driven family drama with well sketched characters. Perfect artists selection. Full marks to the casting . Gud camera work & soulful songs from @sidsriram. Very slow paced narration, could hv been more gripping. Okay! — hari prasad (@__haripra_arsni) February 7, 2020

Salute @realsarathkumar There is no on earth greater thn that of a father for his son.! I realised during watching in each scene #VaanamKottattum @iamVikramPrabhu bro & my mom's fav actors @realradikaa mam @aishu_dil @imKBRshanthnu @sidsriram magical voice. — logeswaran (@logeskutty) February 7, 2020

Pretty wholesome first half. @aishu_dil and @realradikaa made the characters familiar and approachable. Felt like a missed opportunity in the second half trying to untangle the different relationship arcs. #VaanamKottattum — santy (@filtercoffee) February 7, 2020

The makers released the film’s teaser a while ago. Ahead of its release, the makers also shared a sneak-peak. From the trailer, it can be understood that Sarathkumar, who is playing the role of Aishwarya Rajesh and Vikram Prabhu’s father, returns home after spending most of his life in prison. The movie will revolve around the life of a mother, who struggles to bring up her children all by herself. The film also narrates the beauty of romance in old age.

