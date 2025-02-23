Vaanathaippola OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Captain Vijayakanth starrer classic film in 4K

Vaanathaippola is a Tamil family drama film that was released in 2000. Directed by Vikraman, the movie featured Captain Vijayakanth in dual roles. This classic film received a positive response at the box office nearly 25 years ago and even won a National Film Award. It also ran in theaters for over 250 days, becoming one of the biggest hits of its time. If you want to watch this film online, keep reading to find out more.

When and where to watch Vaanathaippola

Vaanathaippola is currently streaming on the Simply South App. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Stream Captain Vijayakanth's blockbuster family drama #Vaanathaipola in restored and remastered 4K UHD, only on Simply South."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Vaanathaippola

Vellaichaamy adores his three brothers and puts their happiness above his own. When his lover plans to send them to a hostel, he gives up on marriage. He works hard to raise them, and they love him in return.

Muthu, the eldest, is a cook who falls for Gowri, a wealthy woman. She is distant at first but softens when she recognizes him as her childhood friend. They marry, and she adjusts well to his home, earning Vellaichaamy’s respect.

Shanmugam, the second brother, weds Sumathi. She seems rude but later confesses her fear of being seen as unlucky. Vellaichaamy reassures her and helps her gain confidence.

Selvakumar, the youngest, loves Nandini, the daughter of Vellaichaamy’s old enemy. Her father agrees to the marriage only if Vellaichaamy leaves the village. When Nandini is kidnapped, Muthu rescues her. In the end, Vellaichaamy returns, and the family reunites.

Cast and crew of Vaanathaippola

Vaanathaippola was directed and written by Vikraman and produced by V. Ravichandran. The film starred Vijayakanth, Meena, Prabhu Deva, and Livingston in key roles. Arthur A. Wilson handled the cinematography, while V. Jaishankar took care of the editing. The music for the film was composed by S. A. Rajkumar.

Are you excited to watch Vaanathaippola on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.