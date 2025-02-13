Vaaranam Aayiram OTT release: Where to watch Suriya starrer online as its Telugu version Surya S/O Krishnan hits theaters once again

Vaaranam Aayiram’s Telugu dub version, Surya S/O Krishnan is set to re-release for Valentine’s Day, i.e., February 14, 2025. As the movie hits the big screens once again, here’s where you can watch the film on OTT.

Where to watch Vaaranam Aayiram

The movie Vaaranam Aayiram starring Suriya is available for streaming on Sun NXT. The film was originally released on November 14, 2008.

Official trailer and plot of Vaaranam Aayiram

The movie Vaaranam Aayiram (Surya S/O Krishnan) tells the story of an army officer named Surya who, while traveling on a rescue mission, learns that his father has passed away. The sudden news sends shockwaves through him, prompting him to recall memories of his father and the bond they shared.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the son remembers his father, their time together, and how his father’s influence shapes him. This coming-of-age romantic drama features Suriya in a dual role.

Cast and crew of Vaaranam Aayiram

Vaaranam Aayiram features Suriya in the lead role, portraying both the father and son. With the Kanguva actor playing the protagonist, Simran, Sameera Reddy, and Ramya (aka Divya Spandana) appear as the female leads.

Apart from them, the movie also includes actors Deepa Narendran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Avishek Karthik, Akanksha Midha, Jayshree, and many more in key roles.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie is penned by the director himself and is based on his own life, reflecting on the moment he learned about his father’s passing. The film serves as a heartfelt tribute to him.

The film’s musical tracks and background score are composed by Harris Jayaraj. Being a cult classic among fans, the music has also played an integral role in its lasting popularity over the years.

Moreover, R. Rathnavelu has handled the cinematography, while Anthony took charge of the editing.

Regarding Suriya’s upcoming projects, he is set to appear in the lead role in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is slated for release on May 1, 2025.