Vaariyamkunnan director Aashiq Abu reveals that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be a period drama

The latest news update about the Malayalam drama, Vaariyamkunnan suggest that the film could be a period drama. As per the latest news reports, the director of the film, Vaariyamkunnan, Aashiq Abu, has hinted at the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer to be period drama of a big budget. The director further goes on to reveal that the film will be made on a budget of Rs 75 to 80 crores. There is no official announcement made by the makers of the southern flick. But, the latest news reports are stating that film will be director Aashiq Abu's most expensive film.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the upcoming flick titled Aadujeevitham. The film's entire cast and crew was previously stuck in Jordon's Wadi Rum area due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The news reports stated that the team of Aadujeevitham had to also suspend its shooting for few days due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Later on, the lead star of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of the film's cast and crew after the wrap up. Finally, the team of the Blessy directorial returned to the country. The fans and film audiences are particularly excited about this film, as actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a very rugged look.

If reports are to be believed then, Prithviraj Sukumaran had also trained very hard to get into a particular kind of physique that suit the character well. The actor's pictures with his new look had gone viral on the social media, and wanted to know more about Prithviraj Sukumaran's character.

