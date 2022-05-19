Vaashi: First track from Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh starrer court drama to be released on 21 May

Mollywood buffs are eagerly waiting for Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh fronted, Vaashi. Post the impressive first look, the makers of this court drama are all set to release the first single from the flick on 21 May. Announcing the same, Tovino Thomas shared a beautiful song poster that features the leads twinning in white. From the picture, it seems the primary number from Vaashi will be a romantic one.

Director by Vishnu G Raghav, the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film. This is for the first time that Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas have teamed up for a project and fans are ecstatic to see their refreshing pairing onscreen. The actors will be seen in the role of lawyers in their next. Meanwhile, this movie is likely to reach theatres on 17 June this year. Jointly bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, Vaashi will also have Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in crucial characters, along with the rest.

Talking about the venture, the Nation Award-winning actress revealed that this movie is close to her for a lot of reasons. She wrote on her Instagram handle, "A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy but certainly, nothing ever came easy! Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together."

