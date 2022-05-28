Vaashi Teaser: Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh starrer is a battle of love & win in the court

The teaser of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh from the much anticipated Malayalam film Vaashi is out. Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film. This is for the first time that Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas have teamed up for a project and fans are ecstatic to see their refreshing pairing onscreen. The actors will be seen in the role of lawyers in their next. Meanwhile, this movie is likely to reach theatres on 17 June this year. Jointly bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, Vaashi will also have Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in crucial characters, along with the rest.