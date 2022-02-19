Vaashi: Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh play lawyers in first look; Samantha, Abhishek, Mohanlal send wishes

Vaashi: Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh play lawyers in first look; Samantha, Abhishek, Mohanlal send wishes
Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas are teaming for a Malayalam film titled Vaashi and today the first look has been released. Mahesh Babu, Samantha launched in Telugu, Abhishek Bachchan in Hindi, Trisha, AR Rahman in Tamil and Mohanlal in Malayalam. The first look features Keerthy and Tovino looking powerful as lawyers. 

Sharing the first look, "Samantha wrote, "Here’s the first look of #Vaashi .. woww this is one supremely talented team wishing my dear @KeerthyOfficial  the very best for this one.@ttovino."

Abhishek also shared the first look and said another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film Industry. Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Trisha and others sent good wishes to the team as well.

Check out the first look posters here:

Keerthy and Tovino have been quite upbeat about this film and moviegoers cannot wait to see this fresh pairing onscreen. Vaashi is written and is being directed by Vishnu G Raghav. The shoot of the film recently got wrapped up and Keerthy penned a long note to revealed that this project is close to her for a lot of reasons. "A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy but certainly nothing ever came easy! Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together.," she wrote on an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty including Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is set for release on April 1. Tovino Thomas is also waiting for the release of Naardan, which is set to hit the theatres on March 3. Anna Ben is the female lead.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer's trailer to drop on February 21

 

