Vaashi: Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh play lawyers in first look; Samantha, Abhishek, Mohanlal send wishes

Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas are teaming for a Malayalam film titled Vaashi and today the first look has been released. Mahesh Babu, Samantha launched in Telugu, Abhishek Bachchan in Hindi, Trisha, AR Rahman in Tamil and Mohanlal in Malayalam. The first look features Keerthy and Tovino looking powerful as lawyers.

Sharing the first look, "Samantha wrote, "Here’s the first look of #Vaashi .. woww this is one supremely talented team wishing my dear @KeerthyOfficial the very best for this one.@ttovino."

Abhishek also shared the first look and said another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film Industry. Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Trisha and others sent good wishes to the team as well.

Check out the first look posters here: