Vaashi: Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh's courtroom film's trailer to release on June 14 at 7 PM

The movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama Vaashi. Now, the makers of the Malayalam flick have informed us that the trailer of this much-anticipated movie will be out tomorrow 14th June at 7 PM.

A while back, the team unveiled the teaser for Vaashi. Going by the video, the film will follow a legal fight between two lawyers, however, the twist in the tale is that these two seem to be lovers. This battle of love and truth looks like an interesting concept.

Helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film and it is likely to be out in theatres on 17th June this year. Vaashi marks Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas's first project together and fans are ecstatic to see their refreshing pairing on the big screens.

Jointly financed by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh have co-produced the venture and Nithin Mohan is the executive producer.

The film will further star Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu in supporting roles, along with others. The story of Vaashi has been penned by Janiz Chacko Simon and Neil D Cunha has cranked the lens of the film. Meanwhile, Arju Benn is in charge of the editing department of the movie. The songs of Vaashi have been provided by renowned composer Kailas Menon.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has also been paired opposite Nani in the action drama, Dasara. Other than the leads, renowned Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew is also rumoured to play an important role in this flick along with Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Billed to be an action-packed tale, the project has been set in the backdrop of a village in Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani, Telangana.

