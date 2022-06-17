Vaashi Twitter Review: Has Keerthy Suresh & Tovino Thomas starrer managed to impress the moviegoers? Find out

The wait is finally over, movie buffs have lined up outside the ticket counters to witness Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas starrer Vaashi in the cinema halls. This Vishnu G Raghav's directorial has been bankrolled by Suresh Kumar, under the production house Revathy Kalamandir. Let us see what the netizens have to say about this legal drama.

One of the moviegoers tweeted, "Watched #Vaashi Family - Court Room Drama Good & relevant subject, But the script is not up to the mark. Making, Performances, and everything felt average. 3/5." Another one wrote, "#Vaashi - Avg FirstHalf Followed By A Below Avg Second Half! Looks Like Wont Survive! Tovino Back To Back Bombs!"

Check out the reactions below:

Keerthy — John Chris (@johnChrisTwee) June 17, 2022

I found Tovino's onscreen chemistry with Keerthy much better than the one he had with all his other female leads so far, and it helps #Vaashi to a considerable extent. pic.twitter.com/tRHNe8waIV — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) June 17, 2022

Tovino-Keerthy combo Vishnu's hardwork can be seen in the script and screen Different type of court room drama not the ones you see all the time .@KeerthyOfficial #KeerthySuresh #Vaashi #VaashiFromToday https://t.co/MKtZKyWCdv — Alan Keerthy (@Keerthy_DHF) June 17, 2022

While Tovino Thomas essays the role of lawyer Ebin Mathew in Vaashi, the film features Keerthy Suresh as advocate Madhavi Mohan. The flick goes to show us how a court case alters the equation between two young lawyers, who share deep feelings for one another. Vaashi marks the National Award-winning actress' comeback to Malayalam cinema in a lead role, after a long time.

The story for Vishnu G Raghav's latest release has been penned by Janiz Chacko Simon. While Neil DCunha is the cinematographer for the flick, Arjun Benn has done the editing. Meanwhile, Yakson and Neha have scored the background tunes and songs for the film. Besides Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas, the movie also stars Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu along with others.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will also star alongside Nani in the action drama Dasara. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, this much-awaited film will also see Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles.

In the meantime, Tovino Thomas will play the lead in the upcoming laughter ride, Thallumaala. Made under the direction of Khalid Rahman, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko will also play primary roles in the film.

