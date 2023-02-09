Vaathi actress Samyuktha drops her ‘Menon’ surname; Reveals the reason behind her decision in THIS viral video

Samyuktha, the talented Malayalam actress who is well-known for her powerful performances in some notable films, will be next seen in the upcoming social drama Vaathi. The young actress is playing the female lead opposite National award-winning actor Dhanush in the film, which is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The official trailer of the highly anticipated project, which was recently released in a grand event that was held in the attendance of leading man Dhanush and rest of the team, is now going viral.

In a recent promotional event of Vaathi with the popular Tamil channel SS Music, Samyuktha announced her decision to drop her 'Menon' surname. The actress, who was initially known as Samyuktha Menon, decided to remove her surname and wants to be known by her first name, as the word 'Menon' stands for a caste in Kerala. "This thought occurred to me long back. When we are enrolled in a school, we need a name for official purposes. So, we never think so much back then. I always used to think about why people have this ‘tail’ behind their names. The thought grew on me when I became an actor. When I understood the responsibility of an actor, I realised I shouldn’t have the surname," explained the Vaathi actress.