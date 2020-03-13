Vaathi challenge: Master actor Shanthanu and Kiki set the dance floor on fire; Watch video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taking to Twitter, Master actor Shanthanu posted a video of himself and his dancer wife Kiki dancing to the second single track of Master, Vaathi Coming.

The second single from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Vaathi Coming had released sometime back and instantly found success on the internet. Master’s Music composer Anirudh Ravichander had also shared a small clip of himself trying the ‘Vaathi’ challenge and has invited you also to be a part of it. Following his video, several have been sharing their own version of ‘Vaathi Coming’ dance.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who is playing a key role in Master, took to his Twitter space and shared his entry to the challenge. In the video, he can be seen dancing along with his actor and dancer wife Kiki and members of her studio. Sharing the video, he wrote, “From all of us at #KikisDanceStudio Here’s our dedication to #Master #VaathiStepu challenge. Hope u guys like it”. The 2 plus minutes video shows some fierce dance moves by the team and it will surely make fans go gaga. Check it out for yourself:

Master is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third directorial after the tremendous successes of Maangaram and Kaithi, the latter of which starred Karthi in the lead and locked horns with Vijay’s Bigil at the box office. Master sees Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay and this is one of the biggest USPs of the film, which is eyeing a Summer release. Master also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj amongst others in prominent roles.

