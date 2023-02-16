Vaathi: Dhanush and Samyuktha make for perfect vision in white at pre-release event; PHOTOS

Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming bilingual film Vaathi titled in Tamil and Sir titled in Telugu. The film will mark its debut in Tollywood. Ahead of the grand debut and release, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad and it was attended by Dhanush, Samyuktha, Trivikram Srinivas, Venky Atluri, S Thaman, and others. Dhanush stole the limelight with his rugged look as he made a magnetic entry at the pre-release event of Vaathi. The actor looked dashing in a white kurta pajama with his rugged beard, long hair, and ever-charming aura. He was mobbed by fans as he walked from the vanity van to the event venue amid the high security of police and bodyguards.

The leading lady of the film, Samyuktha twinned in white with Dhanush at the pre-release event. She opted for a white saree and paired it up with diamond jewellery, perfect makeup, and a hairdo. The actress was a sight to behold in white. Take a look at Dhanush and Samyuktha's pics from Vaathi pre-release event here

Dhanush said he feels the same nervousness now that he had for his first Tamil flick. Dhanush stated that he feels every film as his first film. The actor said, “Sir is a meaningful film with a simple story and a grand message," Trivikram saluted all the teachers and said, “I watched Sir and liked the film because of its soul. Education and health are basic amenities, and only education can change the lifestyle of a human being. Venky’s film prods an important question as to why someone has to be devoid of education because of a lack of money. Sir will travel with us for a long time. Dhanush is like a karma yogi who enjoys his work and moves ahead with his best efforts. Sir will be a grand welcome to Dhanush into Telugu films”. He closed his speech with the phrase, “Welcome Sir”.

