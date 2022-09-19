Vaathi: Dhanush's bilingual film with filmmaker Venky Atluri to hit the silver screen on THIS date
Dhanush's bilingual drama Vaathi will be available to the audience in theatres on the 2nd of December this year.
The wait is finally over! The makers of Dhanush's forthcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama Vaathi have announced the release date for the venture. This highly-awaited film will hit the big screens on the 2nd of December this year. Directed by Venky Atluri, the project will star Samyuktha Menon in the female lead.
