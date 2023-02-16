Vaathi to Malikappuram: South films releasing this weekend for Shivaratri in theaters and OTT

Just a day away from the weekend and like every time, this week to has some good movies lined up for release in theatres and OTT platforms as well. After enjoying romantic and love movies in the last week, the third week of February has some interesting movies in different genres that are sorted for your weekend. As it is Shivaratri, the divine day of Shiva, if you are fasting and looking to pass the day out with family, here we bring the list of movies releasing this weekend in theaters and OTT. Check out movies releasing this weekend here:

Sir/ Vaathi Dhanush's bilingual film Sir titled in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil is releasing this Friday, February 17, in theaters. This film will mark the Kollywood superstar's debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Venky Atluri, Bimbisara fame Samyuktha Menon is the female lead. GV Prakash Kumar renders soundtracks and music for the movie. S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. Dhanush is playing the role of a lecturer in a school in the film. Sir. Vaathi is touted to be a period social drama that talks about the education mafia. The film narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatisation of education.

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha Young hero Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up for a new release this weekend with a romantic film Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha. The film revolves around two individuals, who cross paths and things take a turn when they meet and become an integral part of each other's lives. Will they have a strong bond and live happily together is the crux of the story. The film is also releasing in theaters on February 18. Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha features Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, Praveen, LB Sriram and others in pivotal. Chitan Bharadwaj composed the tunes for this movie, backed by GA2 Pictures and presented by Allu Aravind.



Sridevi Shoban Babu Telugu movie Sridevi Shoban Babu is a romantic drama starring Santosh Soban and Gouri Kishan in the lead roles. The movie will release on February 18 in theaters. Prashanth Kumar Dimmala directed the film and Syed Kamran composed the music. The film marks the Telugu debut of ’96’ star Gouri Kishan.

Bakasuran Director Selvaraghavan has turned actor again for the upcoming Tamil film Bakasuran, which is set to hit theatres on February 17. The film, directed by Mohan G, features a talented cast including DOP Nataraj, Radharavi, Rajan, Rams, Saravanan Subbiah, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Devadharshini in supporting roles. With music by Sam CS, the film is produced by GM Film Corporation. It is to be noted that Bakasuran will be clashing with the Dhanush's Vaathi/Sir, on February 17.



Christy Malavika Mohanan’s new Malayalam flick Christy will too drop on Friday, 17th February, in theaters. Roshan Mathew is the lead actor in the film. Directed by Alvin Henry, Christy is scripted by Benyamin and GR Indugopan. The upcoming film reportedly tells the story of a teenage boy falling for an older woman.



OTT releases this week Gaalodu Gaalodu is a Telugu movie scheduled to be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on February 17. The movie is directed by Rajasekar Reddy Pulicharla and features Sudheer Babu of Jabardasth fame Anand Bayana, Gehna Sippy in lead roles along with Sapthagiri and Shakalaka Shankar as supporting characters.



Malikappuram Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film Malikappuram, which is based on Lord Ayyappa was released in theatres in December and received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film revolves around an eight-year-old girl and her devotion to Lord Ayyappa. Following a personal tragedy, she embarks on a trip to the hill shrine. The film features Deva Nandha, and Ramesh Pisharody among others. The film is available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.