Vaathi Trailer OUT: Dhanush starrer campus tale is about a man with a dangerous mission; Looks power-packed

Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'SIR' (Telugu) and 'Vaathi' (Tamil) has set high expectations ever since the film's first teaser was out. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer that has Dhanush in the role of a teacher for the first time in his career. Dhanush starrer Vaathi/SIR is a campus tale of a man with a dangerous mission. The trailer that revolves around the education system looks power-packed.

Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush together make for a magical onscreen pair. Their chemistry in the trailer is highly captivating. While the first half of the trailer shows Dhanush as a junior lecturer and how he makes it to the institution, the second half shows him standing against the institutes, that provide education in exchange for business profits. GV Prakash's music and Yuvraj's cinematography are the major highlights.