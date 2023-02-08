Vaathi Trailer OUT: Dhanush starrer campus tale is about a man with a dangerous mission; Looks power-packed
Vaathi/SIR trailer that revolves around the education system looks power-packed. Dhanush is seen as a junior lecturer.
Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'SIR' (Telugu) and 'Vaathi' (Tamil) has set high expectations ever since the film's first teaser was out. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer that has Dhanush in the role of a teacher for the first time in his career. Dhanush starrer Vaathi/SIR is a campus tale of a man with a dangerous mission. The trailer that revolves around the education system looks power-packed.
Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush together make for a magical onscreen pair. Their chemistry in the trailer is highly captivating. While the first half of the trailer shows Dhanush as a junior lecturer and how he makes it to the institution, the second half shows him standing against the institutes, that provide education in exchange for business profits. GV Prakash's music and Yuvraj's cinematography are the major highlights.
Set in the rural backdrop, the BGM is weaved beautifully with every frame ft Dhanush and Samyuktha and it will stay in the hearts of the listeners for a long time. Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon's chemistry makes this trailer appealing visually even more.
Vijay played a similar role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which was released in 2012. The film struck gold at the box office. Now, it remains to see what's in store for the audience with Dhanush starrer Vaathi/SIR. This is Dhanush and Venky Atluri's first collaboration.
S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer J Yuvraj, and National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli. Talking about the cast, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas too essay supporting roles.
