Vaazha 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak’s comedy drama online

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (or Vaazha 2) was released in theaters on April 2, 2026. Directed by debutant Savin SA, the film is now set to premiere on OTT after its massive theatrical run. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Vaazha 2

Vaazha 2 is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar, similar to its predecessor. The movie will be available online from May 8, 2026, with the streaming platform officially confirming the update.

Announcing the release, the team wrote: “Bros are back by demand! Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros will be streaming from May 8.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Vaazha 2

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school authorities. As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms.

The film is a sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024) , where the four characters appeared in supporting roles.

Cast and crew of Vaazha 2

Vaazha 2 features YouTube creators Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the first installment.

Apart from them, the film also features Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan, Sudheesh, and others in key roles.

Written and produced by filmmaker Vipin Das, the film is directed by Savin SA. The music is composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team has handled the background score.

Musical supervision is by Ankit Menon, with Akhil Lailasuran handling cinematography and Kannan Mohan serving as the editor.

Following its massive theatrical and critical success, the franchise is also set to receive a third installment titled Vaazha III: Biopic of a Billion Girls .

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