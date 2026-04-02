Vaazha 2 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching director Vipin Das’ coming-of-age comedy drama

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, starring content creators Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 2, 2026. As the coming-of-age comedy-drama hit the big screens, here is what netizens had to say about it.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros Twitter Review

A user took to social media and said that the first half was amazing, expressing excitement and urging others to watch it immediately, even if only for the first half.

Another netizen wrote that Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros had a fantastic plot and conveyed a strong message about society, family relationships, brotherly love, and the climax twist, adding that it deserved appreciation.

A third user mentioned that producer-writer Vipin Das is a very good person who has given opportunities to content creators from the Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram areas, and added that the technical team was mostly made up of his own assistants.

A fourth netizen commented that the first half of Vaazha was good and engaging, featuring light-hearted comedy and more action sequences.

Here are the posts:

More about Vaazha 2

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. The film follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school management.

As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms.

The film features YouTube creators Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the first installment. Apart from them, the movie also features Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese , Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan, Sudheesh, and others in key roles.

Directed by Savin Sa, the film features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon.

With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

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