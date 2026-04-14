Vaazha 3: Amid second instalment’s success, Vipin Das announces 3rd movie; Calls it ‘Biopic of Billion Girls’

Vaazha 2, starring social media content creators Hashir H , Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V, has been making waves. Now, the franchise is all set to expand with another sequel, which will feature newcomer actresses in the lead and is titled Vaazha 3.

Amid Vaazha 2’s success, Vaazha 3 officially announced

Taking to their social media handles, the makers have announced Vaazha 3. With production set to go on floors in 2027, the new film will be led by an ensemble cast of newcomer actresses.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Vaazha 3 - Biopic of a Billion Girls. The Vaazha franchise continues its journey of introducing fresh talent and new voices to cinema. Production begins next year.”

Here’s the official post

While the first and second installments were led by a male ensemble cast, the third installment is said to focus on the dilemmas faced by many girls during the transition from their teenage years to adulthood. As per a report by The Cue, producer and screenwriter Vipin Das revealed that the film will be set in the 1990s and will explore the coming-of-age challenges that several women face in life.

Directed by Viswan Sreejith, the film marks his directorial debut after working on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and the previous Vaazha films.

Similar to the first two installments, the film is expected to feature multiple composers collaborating, with Ankit Menon serving as the music supervisor.

More about Vaazha franchise

For those unaware, the first film, Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys , was released in theaters in 2024. The film presented a coming-of-age comedy-drama that followed a group of friends as they transitioned from school and college into adulthood, facing various challenges along the way.

The movie received positive reviews and eventually became a major hit in theaters. It featured social media creators like Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anshid Anu, and others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Following the same theme, the makers returned with the sequel, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros , which explored the stories of other individuals.

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