Vaazhl movie review: A decent watch; light-hearted note on living life to the fullest

Have you ever met people who have the ability to change in your life? These people will have the power to change your life and perspective that we are living for today and not for tomorrow. Tamil film Vaazhl, which skipped the theatrical release and streamed directly on Sony LIV, is all about the concept of living life to the fullest today and not really worry about tomorrow.

Directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who has earlier proved his mettle as a director with Aruvi, Vaazhl is a serious subject. But by the end of the film, you will be convinced that you need to live life to the fullest and of course, that’s what the title means.



Prakash (Pradeep Anthony) is just like any other normal middle-class guy who works for a software company. And undoubtedly, it is a stressful IT job from which he cannot get rid. At the same time, things around him annoy him so much. His love life, professional life, rapport with parents, and many more are his toppings on his life to make it more irritating and troublesome. In between all this, he gets to meets Bhanu and her little son Yathra and his life goes upside down. Bhanu and Yathra are Prakash’s distant relatives. The comes Tanya (Diva Dhawan) who inspires Prakash to live life with ease, and in the most promising and entertaining way. And, there is a nonagenarian(SN Bhatt), who also starts living his life thanks to the words of wisdom from Prakash, Yathra, and his mom.



The film takes you on an emotional journey and makes you think about your life not just once. We all will relate to Prakash and the kind of circumstances he faces.



To be frank, Vaazhl talks about the mechanical and materialistic life we all live and the troubles, mental hurdles in the name of relationships, jobs, people, society, expectations, and a lot more. This subject could have been dealt with seriously too. But Arun has managed to deal with it with a light heart and in such a way that leaves an impact on you. Vaazhl has a message to take home even if you haven’t watched it in the theatres.

Pradeep has done a decent performance. He brought life to the character of Prakash. The casting of the film is simple and superb. TJ Bhanu, Diva Dhawan, and the little fella in the film have performed subtly and effectively.

Credit for the film goes to cinematographer Shelly Calist, editor Raymond Derrick and music composer Pradeep Kumar for the beautiful show. On the whole, Vaazhl is worth a watch this weekend.





Credits :Pinkvilla

