Vachinde Vs Rowdy Baby: Which song do you think has Sai Pallavi’s best dance moves? VOTE

Take this poll and let us know which of these two South songs do you think has Sai Pallavi’s best dance performance.

Sai Pallavi is one of the favourite actors of the South film industry. She made her debut in the Malayalam movie Premam and ever since she has starred alongside many South superstars. While all of us know that Sai Pallavi is a great dancer, not many know that Sai Pallavi began her career in the entertainment industry as a dancer. She featured on a dance reality TV show before she forayed in the film industry. While her dance performance in all her films are perfect, which one of these two songs do you think has the star’s best dance moves Rowdy Baby or Vachinde?

Rowdy Baby is a peppy dance number from 2018 Tamil film Maari 2 starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. Sung by Dhanush and Dhee, the song was composed and penned by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The video of the song features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi performing their best moves, and it is one of the most popular songs of Kollywood. It is also undeniable that the song brings out the beautiful on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.

On the other hand, Vachinde is a hit wedding song from the Tollywood film Fidaa. Starring Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej starrer in the lead roles, Fidaa was one of the superhit movies. The song was sung by Madhu Priya and Ramky and it was composed and penned by Shakthinath and Suddala Ashok Teja, respectively. The video of the song features Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej setting the dance floor on fire.

