Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan joins the cast of Thala Ajith’s Valimai? Find Out

Pavel Navageethan, who has made his directorial debut with the recently released movie, V 1 Murder Case, will be seen sharing screen space with Ajith in his upcoming film, Valimai.

Pavel Navageethan, who was seen playing a laudable performance in Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai, will be seen playing a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai. Valimai is currently being shot in Gardens in Hyderabad. Directed by H Vinoth, shooting for the film started earlier this month at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. Pavel Navageethan, who acted in Karthi’s Madras and Dhanush’s Vada Chennai, has recently debuted as director for the movie V1 Murder Case. Reprently, he will be joining the shoot of Valimai soon.

Valimai has music composed by by D Imman. will be seen playing the leading lady in the movie. The film will have Ajith playing the role of a police officer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Nerkonda Paarvai was a Tamil remake of National Award winning Hindi movie Pink.

On the other hand, Pavel Navageethan’s V1 Murder Case is a story that revolves around a nyctophobic protagonist. Ram Arun Castro played the male lead in the film. The female lead was played by Vishnu Priya Pillai, who was seen as a police officer in the film. The movie has background score by Ronnie Raphael and the cinematography by T S Krishnasekar. It was co-produced by Aravind Dharmaraj, N A Ramu and Saravanan Ponraj. The film hit the big screens recently, and it is performing decently at the box office.

