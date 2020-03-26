Vada Chennai's Andrea Jeremiah on Coronavirus: Our grandchildren should know how we reacted to this madness

Recently, Vada Chennai actress Andrea Jeremiah took to Instagram and wrote a powerful note on how important it is to survive to see a new day amid Coronavirus outbreak.

The world's biggest lockdown for 21-days to prevent the spread of coronavirus has put the country on pause. Coronavirus outbreak has shaken the country and citizens are trying their best to stay indoors and safe. Celebrities are also requesting their fans to support PM Narendra Modi's initiative of 21-days lockdown. Recently, Vada Chennai actress Andrea Jeremiah took to Instagram and wrote a powerful note on how important it is to survive to see a new day. In a very sensible way, she requests fans not to ruin the plot, support the lockdown and make sure we have stories to tell our grandchildren.

Andrea's note read, "Dear World, One day we will tell our grandchildren about this time we are living in. A time that threatened our jobs, routine morning walks, long drives, take out from favourite cafes, weddings, birthdays, house parties, vacations and our lives. The part they will most crave to hear is how did we react to this madness? Did we choose sanity in solitude, solidarity amidst chaos, empathy over envy and generosity over greed? Now there are two things we can do: Either make that part up or actually live it. We'll tell them we stayed home, got tired of social media for once, were bored and creative, we sang in balconies and clapped for those who had not been homes for days. We survived to see a new day. Don't ruin the plot, Sincerely - The climax."

