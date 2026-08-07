Vadhandhi Season 2 Review: Sasikumar’s mysterious whodunit interests viewers but messes up with sub-plots

Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani is the latest mystery thriller web series available for streaming on Prime Video. Led by M. Sasikumar , the series consists of eight episodes and explores a different case from its predecessor, whose first season featured SJ Suryah in the lead role.

If you're planning to watch the series this week, here's Pinkvilla's review.

The Plot

Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani follows SI Moosa Raaza, an honest and hardworking officer who is transferred to a rural station in Madurai as punishment. After a sensational case comes to light following the discovery of a couple of skeletons, SP Rathika Nair assigns Moosa to lead the search.

As he uncovers hidden details, it appears that Mani, a former bull-fighter, is responsible for the entire ordeal. However, driven by his instincts, Moosa searches further and gradually uncovers a much larger conspiracy. Who is truly behind the case, and how the officer unravels the web of lies is explored in the series.

What works in Vadhandhi 2

Vadhandhi 2 starts strong, setting the right tone for a gripping mystery. Jumping straight into the case, the series maintains tension through most of its episodes while staying focused on the central investigation.

At its core, the series is a whodunit that explores how those involved managed to evade justice for years. Beyond the mystery, it also raises questions about the themes it explores. While much of the narrative focuses on class differences and how love can drive people to extremes, the final moments pose a thought-provoking question: don't people have the freedom to choose whom they want to be with, regardless of their background or gender?

These ideas form the foundation of Vadhandhi 2, and the writing delivers several sharp twists that make it a worthwhile thriller. Strong performances from most of the cast further elevate the series, while the execution remains effective overall. The background score also adds considerable weight to the storytelling.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Vadhandhi 2

Vadhandhi 2 begins to lose momentum mainly because of its weak subplots and underdeveloped character dynamics. While the central mystery remains engaging, the supporting storylines, whether the romance or the extended detours in the investigation, slow the narrative down considerably.

Several of these subplots could have been avoided, resulting in tighter pacing and a more coherent narrative. Instead, they interrupt the flow and make parts of the series feel unnecessarily stretched.

Romance also plays a significant role at the heart of the mystery. However, the emotional connection between the characters never feels fully convincing, making it difficult for the audience to experience the intended impact. For the emotional payoff to work, the relationships need to feel organic. Since that foundation is missing, the romance ends up feeling largely average. This creative choice might have worked better if the story had been spread across multiple seasons, but that isn't the case here.

Additionally, the episode endings need stronger hooks, which affects the overall pacing. The editing transitions also feel inconsistent at certain points.

The Performances

Sasikumar delivers a well-rounded and grounded performance as an officer caught within the limitations of the system while remaining committed to his duty. Rather than simply solving a mystery, his character is driven by an instinctive desire to protect someone, making his journey consistently relatable.

Yashwanth also delivers a commendable performance, while Revathy Sharma holds her own despite being given a fairly stereotypical character. Anagha keeps her role engaging in the initial episodes, though her character loses some of its impact later due to limited screen time.

Vivek Prasanna adds an interesting layer to the series, serving as the only direct connection between the first and second seasons.

The Verdict

Vadhandhi 2 is a whodunit thriller that loses some of its momentum midway while trying to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience. Even so, the strength of its central mystery ensures that it remains an engaging one-time watch.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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