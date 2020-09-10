  1. Home
Vadivel Balaji’s demise: Kollywood mourns the huge loss; Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Vivek offer condolences

Vadivel Balaji passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack. Kollywood actors took to their social media spaces and offered their condolences to the actor's family.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 07:30 pm
Vadivel Balaji's demise: Kollywood mourns the huge loss; Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Vivek offer condolences
A huge shock wave was spread across the Kollywood film industry after popular television actor Vadivel Balaji passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack. The actor is known his witty comebacks in TV shows and his mimicry skill is popular in Tamil Nadu. The actor is known for replicating the body language of the famous comedian Vadivelu. The 45-year-old comedian, who is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, was getting treated at a private hospital for a while now.

He was reportedly paralyzed after having a heart attack. His family shifted him to a government hospital this morning after not being able to pay the hospital bills. After being shifted to the Government hospital in the morning, Vadivel Balaji passed away. Vadivel Balaji first shot to his fame through Vijay Tv’s Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru and was a part of Vijay TV’s comedy team. Kollywood mourned the loss and actors took to social media to offer condolences.

See the Tweets here:







Also read: Vadivel Balaji passes away due to heart attack; Fans pour in condolence messages

Aishwarya Rajessh shared a photo of the actor and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Prasanna, who expressed his shock over the actor’s demise, wrote on Twitter, “Shocking. So sad. RIP”. Actor Vivek wrote on the micro blogging website, “It has come as a huge shocker for me to know that the small screen actor Vadivel Balaji is no more”. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared the actor’s photo and wrote, “He has entertained so many of us”.

Credits :Twitter

