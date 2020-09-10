Vadivel Balaji’s demise: Kollywood mourns the huge loss; Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Vivek offer condolences
A huge shock wave was spread across the Kollywood film industry after popular television actor Vadivel Balaji passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack. The actor is known his witty comebacks in TV shows and his mimicry skill is popular in Tamil Nadu. The actor is known for replicating the body language of the famous comedian Vadivelu. The 45-year-old comedian, who is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, was getting treated at a private hospital for a while now.
He was reportedly paralyzed after having a heart attack. His family shifted him to a government hospital this morning after not being able to pay the hospital bills. After being shifted to the Government hospital in the morning, Vadivel Balaji passed away. Vadivel Balaji first shot to his fame through Vijay Tv’s Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru and was a part of Vijay TV’s comedy team. Kollywood mourned the loss and actors took to social media to offer condolences.
Deeply saddened and disturbed by the sudden demise of a great talent, Vadivel Balaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family.
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 10, 2020
சின்னத் திரையில் மிகவும் புகழ் பெற்று விளங்கிய வடிவேல் பாலாஜியின் திடீர் மறைவு பேரதிர்ச்சியாக உள்ளது. RIP
— Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) September 10, 2020
நண்பன் வடிவேல் பாலாஜி அட்டகாசமான நகைச்சுவை நடிகன் நிறைய கனவுகள் ?!?! #VadivelBalaji #RIPVadivelBalaji comedy field miss u குடும்பத்திற்கு 2 குழந்தைகளுக்கு ஆறுதல் சொல்ல வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை pic.twitter.com/opwOtlzpOE
— Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) September 10, 2020
It’s so shocking and heart broken to know vadivel Balaji is no more. My heart felt condolences the family. Such a talented person and the who made everyone laugh. Sadly gone too soon. On behalf of TNBJP Art and Culture cell we mourn. https://t.co/7cEcGkDog4
— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 10, 2020
#RIP He has entertained so many of us https://t.co/QiaDMI6ngC
— Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 10, 2020
RIP #Vadivelbalaji pic.twitter.com/7LYK3DHbFC
— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) September 10, 2020
Shocking!! So sad. RIP https://t.co/3HM0LkP45W
— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 10, 2020
Aishwarya Rajessh shared a photo of the actor and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Prasanna, who expressed his shock over the actor’s demise, wrote on Twitter, “Shocking. So sad. RIP”. Actor Vivek wrote on the micro blogging website, “It has come as a huge shocker for me to know that the small screen actor Vadivel Balaji is no more”. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared the actor’s photo and wrote, “He has entertained so many of us”.