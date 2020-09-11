Vadivel Balaji’s Demise: Sivakarthikeyan to fund education of the late actor’s kids?

After reports came up stating that Vijay Sethupathi will be offering financial aid to Vadivel Balaji's family, new reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan has promised to take care of his children's education.

Following the demise of Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji, celebrities have been offering their condolence message on social media. Now, actor Sivakarthikeyan has reportedly volunteered to take care of the educational expenses of the actor’s kids. It is to be noted that Sivakarthikeyan hosted Vadivel Balaji's popular television show Adhu Idhu Edhu. Comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. He was 42.

Apparently, Sivakarthikeyan promised this after he spoke to Kalakapovathu Yaaru director Thomson, who is close aide to Vadivel Balaji's family. While promising the financial aid, Sivakarthikeyan also expressed grief over the actor's demise. Vadivel Balaji has two children. It was also reported recently that Vijay Sethupathi has offered financial aid to his family. Photos of the actor at the late actor’s residence paying homage to him also surfaced online.

Vadivel Balaji was admitted in a private hospital for more than two weeks for treatment. However, when the family could not afford the hospital bills, they changed him to a government hospital yesterday, where he passed away. Media reports suggest that the 42-year-old actor was paralyzed after a heart attack and he was receiving treatment for the same. Several Kollywood actors took to social media and offered condolence messages to the actor’s family. Dhanush, Gayathri Raguram, Harathi, Prasanna, Vivek took to social media and expressed their shock over the death.

Credits :India Today

