Vadivel Balaji’s demise: Vijay Sethupathi offers financial aid to the late actor’s family

Vadivel Balaji passed away yesterday after he suffered a heart attack. Several Kollywood stars took to social media to express their shock over his death.

It came as a huge shocker to the Kollywood industry yesterday when the news about Vadivel Balaji’s demise surfaced online. Several Kollywood actors took to social media and offered condolence messages to the actor’s family. Dhanush, Gayathri Raguram, Harathi, Prasanna, Vivek took to social media and expressed their shock over the death. Now, reports have surfaced stating that Vijay Sethupathi has offered financial aid to his family. Photos of the actor at the late actor’s residence paying homage to him also surfaced online.

Vadivel Balaji passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted in a private hospital for more than two weeks for treatment. However, when the family could not afford the hospital bills, they changed him to a government hospital yesterday, where he passed away. Media reports suggest that the 42-year-old actor was paralyzed after a heart attack and he was receiving treatment for the same.

Aishwarya Rajessh shared a photo of the actor and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Prasanna, who expressed his shock over the actor’s demise, wrote on Twitter, “Shocking. So sad. RIP”. Vivek wrote on Twitter, “It has come as a huge shocker for me to know that the small screen actor Vadivel Balaji is no more”. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared the actor’s photo and wrote, “He has entertained so many of us”.

