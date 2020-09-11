  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vadivel Balaji’s demise: Vijay Sethupathi offers financial aid to the late actor’s family

Vadivel Balaji passed away yesterday after he suffered a heart attack. Several Kollywood stars took to social media to express their shock over his death.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 01:28 pm
Vadivel Balaji’s demise: Vijay Sethupathi offers financial aid to the late actor’s familyVadivel Balaji’s demise: Vijay Sethupathi offers financial aid to the late actor’s family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It came as a huge shocker to the Kollywood industry yesterday when the news about Vadivel Balaji’s demise surfaced online. Several Kollywood actors took to social media and offered condolence messages to the actor’s family. Dhanush, Gayathri Raguram, Harathi, Prasanna, Vivek took to social media and expressed their shock over the death. Now, reports have surfaced stating that Vijay Sethupathi has offered financial aid to his family. Photos of the actor at the late actor’s residence paying homage to him also surfaced online.

Vadivel Balaji passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted in a private hospital for more than two weeks for treatment. However, when the family could not afford the hospital bills, they changed him to a government hospital yesterday, where he passed away. Media reports suggest that the 42-year-old actor was paralyzed after a heart attack and he was receiving treatment for the same.

Also read: Vadivel Balaji passes away due to heart attack; Fans pour in condolence messages

Aishwarya Rajessh shared a photo of the actor and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Prasanna, who expressed his shock over the actor’s demise, wrote on Twitter, “Shocking. So sad. RIP”. Vivek wrote on Twitter, “It has come as a huge shocker for me to know that the small screen actor Vadivel Balaji is no more”. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared the actor’s photo and wrote, “He has entertained so many of us”.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement