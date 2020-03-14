Vadivelu CONFIRMS he will never act as a hero? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actor Vadivelu, during a media interaction stated that he would not play the role of lead hero in any movies hereafter.

Kollywood’s one of the most favourite faces, Vadivelu, confirmed during a recent media interaction that he would not play the role of a heron hereafter. Vadivelu was last seen in a supporting role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal. A first look poster of Vadivelu from the film Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei was released a couple of years back. However, the sequel to his 2006 comedy hit film, Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei did not take off as planned as there was a conflict between Vadivelu and the producer, Shankar.

On the work front, Vadivelu is a part of Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukiran. While media reports stated that the film will be the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s critically acclaimed film Devar Magan, no official statement has been made yet. There is also a buzz that Vadivelu will be joining hands with Radhakrishnan Parthiban. Earlier in January, Parthiban shared a photo himself along with Vadivelu and social media. From the photo, it can be understood that there was a formal meeting between the two as Parthiban captioned the photo “Today’s meeting might become tomorrow’s news”.

The caption spills beans that they might be acting together again. Meanwhile, he occupied the headlines recently after his hilarious comment on Rajinikanth’s political entry. He stated that Rajinikanth has been issuing statements about his political entry, but he would never do it. He also questioned people around him if they would vote for him if he stood for the CM election. When people around him laughed and stated that they would vote for him, Vadivelu jokingly stated that he would be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

